Three Wild Forwards Competing For A Spot In The Top Six

With the top six nearly secured, the Minnesota Wild have limited spots. Today, we look at three forwards who will be competing for a top six role during training camp and pre-season.
With just over two weeks before the Minnesota Wild play their first pre-season game, the makeup of the roster is fairly set.
The Wild seemingly had plans to add a top center in the off-season, most notably linked to players like Dylan Larkin and Vincent Trocheck, but as time dwindles, it appears what the Wild have is what they're going to get until the trade deadline.
With that, the Wild have three players in Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek who are guaranteed to play in the top six when healthy, and two veterans who will, at the very least, begin the season on the second line: Blake Coleman and Ryan Hartman.
That leaves one spot with three skilled players competing for it. Here are three players looking to impress in pre-season to earn a top-six role.
Bobby Brink, RW
Bobby Brink is the most likely candidate to begin the season in the top six. Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers before the trade deadline, Brink is an undersized winger, listed at just 5-foot-8. In 13 games after the trade, Brink notched two goals and four points. He also featured in just four playoff games.
Despite that, the Wild re-signed the 25-year-old in the off-season with the expectation that he is an everyday NHLer.
But with the loss of Mats Zuccarello and Vladimir Tarasenko, there is an avenue for Brink to earn additional power play time and a role in the top six.
Maxim Shabanov, RW/LW
Signed in the off-season after the New York Islanders elected not to tender him a qualifying offer, Maxim Shabanov is a skilled left-handed winger whom the Wild believe could develop chemistry with skilled players like Kaprizov and Boldy.
Shabanov is silky with the puck on his stick, looking to connect on give-and-gos and pass the puck into high-danger areas.
In his rookie season, the 25-year-old scored five goals and 18 points in 44 games. With the right linemates, those numbers can drastically improve.
Danila Yurov, C
Of the three candidates, Yurov has the most challenging path to earning a top-six role. As mentioned, injuries are the only thing that could knock Erikkson Ek out of the top six, and Hartman, due to his veteran experience, is given a long runway.
But Yurov has experience in the top six to call on, chemistry with Kaprizov, and plenty of skill.
Just 22 years old, Yurov still has time to develop, and playing in a third-line role could benefit him; nonetheless, he can still compete for a top-six spot.
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