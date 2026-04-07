Canadiens Take On The Defending Champions One Last Time

Up front, fans and media alike are still on the “Cole Caufield 50-goal watch”, and the sniper has put up 14 points in 16 duels against the Cats, including eight goals, but only one of those was scored against Bobrovsky. Brendan Gallagher remains the Canadiens’ most productive player against Florida with 24 points in 42 games, but captain Nick Suzuki is fast catching up with 23 points in just 21 games. That bodes well for Suzuki, who currently has 95 points and just needs one to tie Pierre Turgeon as the Canadiens’ captain who has put up the most points in a single season with 96 in 1995-96. With five games to go, chances are Suzuki would also like to reach the century mark, and a depleted Panthers side might just be exactly what the doctor ordered. Finally, Josh Anderson is tied with Caufield as the Habs’ third most productive player against the visitors, but he needed 25 games to register his 14 points.