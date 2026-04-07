Logo
Montreal Canadiens
Powered by Roundtable
Canadiens’ Laine May Not Play, But He Supports The Team cover image

Canadiens’ Laine May Not Play, But He Supports The Team

Karine Hains
5h
featured
643Members·4,098Posts
KarineHains@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Patrik Laine and his wife brought some treats to the Montreal Canadiens' family room for Easter on Sunday. Clear proof that the sniper is doing his best to support the team, even though he's not playing.

While many feared that the Montreal Canadiens’ failure to trade Patrik Laine at the trade deadline might create an unnecessary distraction around the team, it hasn’t been the case. The big Finn keeps on training with the team, be it in Brossard or on the road, and he does what’s asked of him.

On Sunday, as the Canadiens were taking on the New Jersey Devils, Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh Laine brought Easter treats to the Habs’ family lounge; an assortment of treats prepared by that cookie dough biscuits featuring Cadbury mini eggs, smores, Ferrero pistachio, Lotus biscoff, carrot cake, Lemon, spring bday cake, Nutella coffee toffee mini egg cereal. Judging by the Instagram pictures, the players and their family members must have enjoyed the initiative, as the cookies and cake looked delicious.

Photo credit: Jordan Leigh Laine Instagram accountPhoto credit: Jordan Leigh Laine Instagram account

Of course, the treats might have tasted even better had the Habs won the games, but after eight wins in a row, the Habs could at least celebrate clinching their second playoff appearance in as many years. As the coach said, they’ve reached the goal they have set for themselves at the start of the year, and they can now aim even higher, battling for home ice advantage in the spring dance.

As for Laine, it's clear we won’t see him play another game for the Canadiens; he has even been removed from the pump-up video that plays at the Bell Centre before every game. In two seasons with Montreal, he will have played 57 games, scoring 20 goals and recording 14 assists for 34 points. In his first season, he suffered a serious knee injury in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Five games into this season, he had to undergo core muscle surgery and hasn’t played since.

This is the last year of the four-year contract he signed with Jarmo Kekalainen and the Columbus Blue Jackets, with an $8.7 million cap hit, and one can wonder what the future will hold for the sniper, but one thing’s clear: his future won’t be with the Canadiens.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.  

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here

Montreal CanadiensPatrik LaineColumbus Blue Jackets
Latest News
2