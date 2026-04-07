Canadiens’ Laine May Not Play, But He Supports The Team

On Sunday, as the Canadiens were taking on the New Jersey Devils, Laine and his wife Jordan Leigh Laine brought Easter treats to the Habs’ family lounge; an assortment of treats prepared by that cookie dough biscuits featuring Cadbury mini eggs, smores, Ferrero pistachio, Lotus biscoff, carrot cake, Lemon, spring bday cake, Nutella coffee toffee mini egg cereal. Judging by the Instagram pictures, the players and their family members must have enjoyed the initiative, as the cookies and cake looked delicious.