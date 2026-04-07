Canadiens’ Laine May Not Play, But He Supports The Team

As for Laine, it's clear we won’t see him play another game for the Canadiens; he has even been removed from the pump-up video that plays at the Bell Centre before every game. In two seasons with Montreal, he will have played 57 games, scoring 20 goals and recording 14 assists for 34 points. In his first season, he suffered a serious knee injury in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Five games into this season, he had to undergo core muscle surgery and hasn’t played since.