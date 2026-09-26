Canadiens: The Final Countdown

On the blueline, the Matheson-Dobson pairing seems to be there to stay, but it’s hard to predict what the rest of the defense corps will look like. David Reinbacher had a great camp, and he’ll have another opportunity to show what he can do in Ottawa tonight. Since he’ll be skating in the same game as the oldest Xhekaj and Struble, it may be a bit easier to compare the three and call the shots. With Kaiden Gule still sidelined, Reinbacher appears to be the front-runner to stick around to start the season. Will it be as the seventh defenseman or in the actual lineup? That is the question. And if it is in the lineup, whose spot is he taking?