Canadiens Working On Their Special Teams

I think I’m still part of that, but I was working on the power play. […] It takes time when you’re learning something new, but I think the killers have done a great job through the preseason and practice. […] Yeah, it’s probably going to change depending on who’s available and what’s going on with ice time and stuff, so I've got to be able to know everything. I think I can be a good killer when given the chance, but I play a lot already, so you probably want to get guys out there and not have them sitting on the bench. Having specific roles for guys is probably important for that.