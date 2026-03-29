Canadiens vs. Hurricanes – Round Three

It will be interesting to see what the Canadiens’ lineup looks like this afternoon. Josh Anderson left the game in the first frame on Saturday night, and the team later announced that he was ill. If he’s not ready to go this afternoon, Martin St-Louis will have two choices to replace him: Patrik Laine, who is technically still injured and who doesn’t seem to be an option anymore and Arber Xhekaj. Alexandre Texier, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, has not made the trip, according to La Presse, and the team hasn’t announced any call-ups at the time of writing. There won’t be a morning or media availability prior to the game, so we’ll know more when warm-ups start on Sunday afternoon.