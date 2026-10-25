Game 11 – Canadiens vs. Jets: Taking It Outside

Montreal Canadiens
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 25, 2026 11:00 AM
The Montreal Canadiens will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night in a fifth outdoor game for the original six franchise, here's what you need to know ahead of the game.
Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens headed to Manitoba to face the Winnipeg Jets in the Heritage Classic on Sunday night. This will be the Habs’ first outdoor game since they appeared in the NHL 100 Classic in Ottawa, and for many of these young players, it will be a dream come true. Noah Dobson has skated in only one outdoor game with the New York Islanders, but he’s the Habs' leading scorer in these situations with three points.
While the event comes with a lot of fanfare, the Canadiens must focus on the fact that it’s just another regular-season matchup worth two important points. It will be the first game between the two sides this season, but the Habs won the two duels last season: 3-2 in December on a Cole Caufield shootout winner and 5-1 in February, with three points from Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson.
The Jets have changed since then, though: Jonathan Toews, Gustav Nyquist, Eric Comrie, Colin Miller, and Jacob Bryson all left in the offseason, while the team added Noah Gregor, Mario Ferraro, and Stuart Skinner. More change came just days ago, though: the Jets sent disgruntled goaltender Connor Hellebuck to the New Jersey Devils, adding Nico Daws, Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, and prospect Alexander Command. The Classic will be the Jets’ first game since the blockbuster trade.
It will be interesting to see who gets the start in the marquee event for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes did so well in the playoffs that he was earmarked for the start long ago, but Jacob Fowler has since outplayed him and is the hot hand right now. The American has won his last four games and was nearly impeccable against the Hawks on Friday night, but he has never faced the Jets before. Meanwhile, Dobes has won his only game against the host, allowing two goals on 32 shots for a .938 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average.
As for the Jets, Skinner has been the number one option this season and should get the nod. He has a 4-2-0 record against the Habs with a 2.82 games-against average and an .892 save percentage. Meanwhile, the newly acquired Daws has a 2-1-0 record against Montreal with a 2.68 GAA and a .901 SV.
Up front, Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens in scoring against Winnipeg with 24 points in 31 games, followed by Anderson with 17 points in 25 games and Chris Kreider with 16 in 26 games. Captain Nick Suzuki also has 17 points in 21 games, but he will be missing the game. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield will be highly motivated, as the Jets are the only team he has never scored against, and he knows it, having mentioned it himself to the media last week. The sniper has a goal in four games against Skinner, though, so that may be just what the doctor ordered.
Meanwhile, Kyle Connor has always had success against the Canadiens, with 29 points in 24 games, followed by Mark Scheifele, 26 points in 32 games, and Nino Niederreiter, 18 points in 31 games.
Both teams have won five of the last 10 duels, but this will be the first post-Hellebuyck-era game and the first matchup without Suzuki for the Habs in that span. The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on TVA Sports in French and Sportsnet in English. Kyle Rehman and Furman South will officiate, with Scott Cherrey and Bevan Mills as linesmen.
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