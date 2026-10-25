Game 11 – Canadiens vs. Jets: Taking It Outside

It will be interesting to see who gets the start in the marquee event for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes did so well in the playoffs that he was earmarked for the start long ago, but Jacob Fowler has since outplayed him and is the hot hand right now. The American has won his last four games and was nearly impeccable against the Hawks on Friday night, but he has never faced the Jets before. Meanwhile, Dobes has won his only game against the host, allowing two goals on 32 shots for a .938 save percentage and a 1.85 goals-against average.