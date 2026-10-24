The Canadiens Finally Protect A Win And Get Big Win In Chicago

Leading 3-1 heading into the third frame, the Habs had a chance to show they had learned from the last couple of weeks, and they did. They played a mature, well-thought-out third frame, putting the puck deep and forechecking rather than turning it over at the offensive blueline and exposing themselves. With nine minutes left in the third frame, the Haws were laboring even to exit their own zone and had yet to take a shot on net. If Fowler weathered the storm in the second, he hardly broke a sweat in the third, facing only four shots. The Canadiens not only protected the lead but also got an insurance marker through Matheson on an empty net.