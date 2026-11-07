Game 17 – Canadiens vs. Leafs: A Second In A Row In Toronto?

John Tavares has missed the last nine games, but he returns on Saturday. With 55 points in 64 games against Montreal, his teammates will certainly appreciate his presence. Auston Matthews is their second most productive player with 47 points in 41 games, followed by William Nylander with 40 points in 41 games. Kirill Marchenko, who was good against the Habs in September, is currently week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Jack Roslovic is on a seven-game points streak with five goals and seven assists, while Matthews has points in the last five games: three goals and five assists.