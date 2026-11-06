Canadiens Win Thriller In Overtime

The Canadiens made a lot of giveaways in the game; after 40 minutes, they already had 14, four of which came from Lane Hutson. After 60 minutes, they were at 19, and he had six. It wasn’t the blueliner’s best night at the office; in the first few minutes of the second frame, he committed two giveaways in his own zone and helped the Habs look panicked and disorganized early. Generally, the good thing about Hutson is that when he gives the puck away, he doesn’t even take a second to lament his fate; he immediately backchecks to fix it, but when the giveaways happen deep in the Canadiens’ zone, there isn’t much time to make up for it.