New York is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games, while the Canadiens are 7-1-2 with 28 points in 20 games and fourth in the Atlantic Division. Montreal has also been dealing with injuries this season: Nick Suzuki missed six games, Mike Matheson missed 11, Ivan Demidov missed 18, and it’s not over yet. Demidov didn’t make the trip to New York, and neither did Josh Anderson or Matheson. Both are dealing with lower-body injuries; Anderson should be out three to four weeks, and Matheson should miss two to three weeks. They will join Chris Kreider in the infirmary, as the power forward has a lower-body injury that should keep him out six to eight weeks. All those injuries mean that the Canadiens’ depth will be tested once again; Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck will be solicited up front while Adam Engstrom and the freshly recalled David Reinbacher should also see some action.