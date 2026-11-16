Montreal Canadiens
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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:39 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:39 PM
The Montreal Canadiens will be taking on the New York Rangers on Monday night at 7:30 PM, and here's what you need to know ahead of the game.
Fresh off a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Montreal Canadiens are starting a three-game road trip with a stop in the Big Apple to take on the New York Rangers. Last season, the Rangers won two of the three meetings. Despite losing their number one netminder, the Rangers aren’t doing too badly this season; they are third in the Metropolitan Division with 25 points in 21 games, which makes them eighth in the division.
New York is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games, while the Canadiens are 7-1-2 with 28 points in 20 games and fourth in the Atlantic Division. Montreal has also been dealing with injuries this season: Nick Suzuki missed six games, Mike Matheson missed 11, Ivan Demidov missed 18, and it’s not over yet. Demidov didn’t make the trip to New York, and neither did Josh Anderson or Matheson. Both are dealing with lower-body injuries; Anderson should be out three to four weeks, and Matheson should miss two to three weeks. They will join Chris Kreider in the infirmary, as the power forward has a lower-body injury that should keep him out six to eight weeks. All those injuries mean that the Canadiens’ depth will be tested once again; Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck will be solicited up front while Adam Engstrom and the freshly recalled David Reinbacher should also see some action.
Since Jakub Dobes was in net for the loss against the Avs on Saturday, expect to see Jacob Fowler back in net at Madison Square Garden. Fowler is 1-0-1 against the Blue Shirts with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .868 save percentage, while Dobes is 1-0-0 with a 3.79 GAA and an .857 SV. Neither has tremendous numbers, but Fowler is the hot hand lately.
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Meanwhile, the Rangers can count on Joonas Korpisalo again as he’s back from injury. The Finnish goaltender has an 8-2-0 record against the Habs, with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 SV. As for Dylan Garand, he has never taken on Montreal.
After Igor Shesterkin’s injury, many saw the Rangers as a potential fit for Samuel Montembeault, but the Blue Shirt made a goalie trade yesterday, acquiring Arvid Soderblom from the Chicago Blackhawks for Spencer Martin. Frank Seravalli reports that Soderblom is heading to Hartford in the AHL and that the Rangers are happy with Korpisalo and Garand. Makes it sound like they are not looking for goaltending help anymore.
Up front, Phillip Danault is the Canadiens’ most productive player against the Rangers with 19 points in 23 games. Suzuki follows suit with 16 points in 18 games, and Noah Dobson is third with 14 points in 26 games. Cole Caufield is right on the doorstep with 13 points in as many games, and he’s on a six-game point streak, picking up seven points in that span. According to BPM Sports, the Canadiens have called up Brett Berard for the road trip. The 24-year-old left winger has 11 points in 17 games and was drafted by the Rangers (and Jeff Gorton) in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. It will be interesting to see if he draws into the lineup against his former team.
Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers in points against the Habs with 32 in 41 games, J.T. Miller is breathing down his neck with 31 in 39 games, and Adam Fox rounds out the top three with 20 points in just 16 games. Zibanejad is on a five-game point streak, putting up seven points in that span.
The game is set for 7:30 PM, and you can catch it on TVA Sports in French and Sportsnet + in English. Cody Beach and Jean Hebert will be the referees, while Ryan Jackson and Brandon Grillo will be the linesmen. The Rangers have won seven of the last 10 duels with the Habs, but Montreal did win the last meeting.
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