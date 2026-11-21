Montreal Canadiens
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 4:20 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 4:20 PM
The Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight and here's what you need to know ahead of the tilt.
If Daniel Briere had his way last offseason, Leo Carlsson would be centering the Philadelphia Flyers' top line, and his team would be much higher in the standings. However, the Anaheim Ducks matched his offer sheet, and the Pennsylvania outfit now has plenty of cap space, along with a lot of question marks and rumored rifts. They didn’t get much reinforcement over the summer, with Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit, and Noel Acciari being the most notable additions.
Former first-round pick Matvei Michkov is now skating on the third line, and video of his heated conversation with defenseman Nick Seeler has circulated on social media. Philadelphia is currently 22nd in the league and has a minus-22 goal differential. Rich Tocchet’s team has 22 points, is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games and is on a two-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are fifth in the league with 32 points, a plus-seven goal differential, a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games and a two-game winning streak of their own. While the Flyers are pretty much fully healthy (only Nikita Grebenkin is on IR), the Habs infirmary is pretty full these days, and the team’s depth is being tested.
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After Jakub Dobes backstopped the Habs to a 2-1 win over the Stanley Cup champions Carolina Hurricanes, one can wonder if Martin St-Louis will give him the nod again or if Jacob Fowler will be back between the pipes. The Czech netminder is 0-2-0 against the visitors with a 5.29 goals-against average and an .818 save percentage. As for Fowler, he’s got a 0-1-0 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .850 SV. Neither has had great success against the visitors, so the question is: who’s been more consistent this season? So far, that’s been Fowler, so it would make sense for the American to be back between the posts and St-Louis confirmed it at practice.
On the other side, both Dan Vladar and Woll have a winning record against Montreal. The former is 2-0-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .881 SV, while the latter is 3-2-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 SV. The two netminders have been sharing the workload evenly so far this season, and Woll was in net for their last game, a 6-5 OT win over the Ottawa Senators.
Up front, the Canadiens are missing several regulars: Ivan Demidov, Josh Anderson, and Chris Kreider are all sidelined, but Zach Bolduc will be back. Demidov who attended a signing session on Friday, took slapshots before practice and looked very energetic. Captain Nick Suzuki is the Habs’ most productive player against the Flyers with 16 points in 18 games; Phillip Danault comes in second place with 14 points in 19 games; Mike Matheson comes in third place with 13 points in 30 games, but he’s currently injured. Cole Caufield has 10 points in 13 games, and Lane Hutson has five points in six games, but he’s on fire right now with six points in his last three games. Florian Xhdkaj will make way for Bolduc tonight and Adam Engstrom will make way for Reinbacher.
Meanwhile, the Flyers have an anemic attack this season, averaging just 2.52 goals per game. Sean Couturier is the Flyers' most productive player against the Canadiens, with 25 points in 36 games, followed by Travis Knocecky with 19 points in 22 games and Owen Tippett with 11 points in 14 games. Defenseman Jaimie Drysdale has five points in his last two games, and Michkov leads the Flyers in points this season with 19 in 25 games, with Trevor Zegras following with 15 in 25 contests.
Philadelphia has won six of the last 10 games between the two sides, including the last three. Francois St. Laurent and Stephen Hiff will be the referees, while Dylan Blujus and Matt MacPherson will be the linesmen. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on TVA Sports in French and on Sportsnet in English.
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