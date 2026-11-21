Up front, the Canadiens are missing several regulars: Ivan Demidov, Josh Anderson, and Chris Kreider are all sidelined, but Zach Bolduc will be back. Demidov who attended a signing session on Friday, took slapshots before practice and looked very energetic. Captain Nick Suzuki is the Habs’ most productive player against the Flyers with 16 points in 18 games; Phillip Danault comes in second place with 14 points in 19 games; Mike Matheson comes in third place with 13 points in 30 games, but he’s currently injured. Cole Caufield has 10 points in 13 games, and Lane Hutson has five points in six games, but he’s on fire right now with six points in his last three games. Florian Xhdkaj will make way for Bolduc tonight and Adam Engstrom will make way for Reinbacher.