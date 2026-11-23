Montreal Canadiens
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William Liang-Imagn Images
William Liang-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens will try to get back to their winning ways against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre on Monday night.
It seems like it was ages ago that the Montreal Canadiens lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers, even though it was only a couple of days ago, but franchise-altering trades have a way of doing that. As you’re no doubt aware by now, the Habs finally got Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, and Martin St-Louis confirmed he'll play tonight. This marks the start of a new era for the Habs; the future has officially arrived in net, with Samuel Montembeault heading to Detroit. Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are officially the Canadiens’ tandem. Hughes also finally let go of the player who was his first attempt to give the Habs a second-line center, trading Kirby Dach.
Larkin is not in the lineup notes sent to members of the media this morning; the Habs have 20 players on the roster, including the two goaltenders, 11 forwards and seven defensemen. According to Puckpedia, including Larkin, the Canadiens have just $43,307 in cap space, meaning that a call-up is highly unlikely. Don’t be surprised if the Habs use seven blueliners and 11 forwards tonight, and that’s assuming Mike Matheson is ready to return.
In net, after Jacob Fowler proved to be human on Saturday, it would make sense for Jakub Dobes to get the start. The Czech netminder has a 1-1-0 record against the Los Angeles Kings, while Fowler has yet to face them. Dobes’ goals-against average stands at 4.01 in the two games he’s faced them, with an .893 save percentage. However, given Saturday night's events, Dobes should see this game as an opportunity to take a step toward re-taking the number one goaltending job for the Habs. The coach did confirm that Dobes would be in.
Meanwhile, the Kings have two options in net: Darcy Kuemper, who has been serving as their number one and Anton Forsberg. The former has a 7-4-1 record against the Habs with a 2.66 GAA and a .896. However, the latter has not lost against Montreal and has a 6-0-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .924 SV. Backup or not, Forsberg seems to be a very tempting option for coach Peter Laviolette.
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Up front, no Canadiens player has more than five career points against the visitors. Nick Suzuki has five in 11 games, exactly like Alexandre Carrier, while Alex Newhook has five in 15 games. Sniper Cole Caufield has four points in eight games; in other words, no one has a habit of filling the net against the Kings, which makes sense since Los Angeles has won nine of the last 10 encounters. Florian Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom will return to the lineup. However, Larkin has 12 points in 20 games against tonight's visitors.
As for the Kings, Artemi Panarin has 35 points in 26 clashes with the Habs, but he is currently day-to-day dealing with a personal matter; time will tell if he returns for tonight’s game. Corey Perry is their second-most productive forward against the Canadiens with 22 points in 31 games, followed by Kevin Fiala with 14 points in 18 games and Adrian Kempe with 14 points in 15 games, making him a player to watch. Mats Zuccarello also has 14 points, but he needed 30 games to get them.
The Kings are currently 30th in the league with 16 points, are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, and have lost their last game. Meanwhile, despite the loss to Philadelphia, the Habs are eighth in the league with 32 points and are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. The game is set for 7:30 PM, and you can catch it on TVA Sports in French and Sportsnet + in English. Stephen Hiff and Chris Rooney will be the referees, while Jonathan Deschamps and Ryan Jackson will be the linesmen.
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