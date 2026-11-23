It seems like it was ages ago that the Montreal Canadiens lost 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers, even though it was only a couple of days ago, but franchise-altering trades have a way of doing that. As you’re no doubt aware by now, the Habs finally got Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, and Martin St-Louis confirmed he'll play tonight. This marks the start of a new era for the Habs; the future has officially arrived in net, with Samuel Montembeault heading to Detroit. Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler are officially the Canadiens’ tandem. Hughes also finally let go of the player who was his first attempt to give the Habs a second-line center, trading Kirby Dach.