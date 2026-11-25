The hosts are still without Nathan MacKinnon, who was ruled out for 12 weeks, but Makar could be back tonight. Despite making do with two of their best players, the Avs are putting up a great fight and are currently third in the Central Division and fifth in the Western Conference with 29 points and a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. As for the Habs, their latest two-game losing streak has seen them slide to third in the Atlantic Division with 32 points and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and will hope to get a boost from Dylan Larkin’s arrival. The acquisition seemed to energize the team at the start of their last game against the Los Angeles Kings, but they soon extinguished the Habs with their tight play.