Montreal Canadiens
1,240 Members•5,414 Posts
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:30 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 6:15 PM
What you need to know ahead of the Montreal Canadiens' tilt with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.
After losing their last two home games, the Montreal Canadiens will hope to bounce back on the road, where they have a much better record. They’ve played 12 of their 25 games on the road so far, and they have a 9-2-1 record away from the Bell Centre. On Wednesday night, they’ll kick off their three-game road trip with a visit to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche for the second and last time this season. Less than two weeks ago, the diminished Avs signed a 4-1 win over the Habs in Montreal.
The hosts are still without Nathan MacKinnon, who was ruled out for 12 weeks, but Makar could be back tonight. Despite making do with two of their best players, the Avs are putting up a great fight and are currently third in the Central Division and fifth in the Western Conference with 29 points and a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games. As for the Habs, their latest two-game losing streak has seen them slide to third in the Atlantic Division with 32 points and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They’ve gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and will hope to get a boost from Dylan Larkin’s arrival. The acquisition seemed to energize the team at the start of their last game against the Los Angeles Kings, but they soon extinguished the Habs with their tight play.
It will be interesting to see who gets the start in net for the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes was on duty for the 2-1 loss to the Kings, but he didn’t play badly. The Czech netminder has a 2-2-0 record against the Avs with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .877 save percentage. As for Jacob Fowler, he has yet to face Jared Bednar’s side in his young career.
Related stories
At the other end of the ice, Mackenzie Blackwood was in net for the Avs in their 4-1 win in Montreal and has seen more than his share of the workload this season. Colorado is coming off a five-game break, meaning Blackwood should be fully rested. He’s 7-0-2 against the Habs with a 2.26 GAA and a .925 SV. Meanwhile, Scott Wedgewood, who has only played in seven games this season, is 0-2-0 against Montreal with a 5.79 GAA and a .761 SV. Bednar’s choice shouldn’t be too hard to make.
Larkin is the Canadiens’ most productive player against the Avs; in 19 games against them, he has picked up 17 points. Captain Nick Suzuki comes in second with 14 points in 12 games, and Phillip Danault rounds out the top three with 10 points in 23 games. None of the Canadiens’ injured players are set to return tonight, but one can wonder whether freshly recalled Brett Berard and David Reinbacher might return. Adam Engstrom had a tough game against the Kings, and Berard has made a strong impression in his first few games. Oliver Kapanen hasn’t been particularly impressive so far this season, and playing Owen Beck at center, flanked by Florian Xhekaj and Berard, is an intriguing possibility. They would certainly form an annoying line to play against with a lot of speed, hits and forecheck.
Meanwhile, Brock Nelson has led the charge against the Canadiens in 35 games. Former Leafs Nazem Kadri is in second place with 25 points in 45 games, while Brent Burns rounds out the top three with 21 points in 31 games. Montreal should also keep a close eye on their former teammate Artturi Lehkonen, who has nine points in just eight games against the team that drafted him, and, of course, Makar, if he returns, has 11 points in as many games against the Habs.
Colorado has won six of the last 10 games against Montreal. The game is set for 9:30 PM and you can catch it on RDS in French and TSN 2 in English. Tom Chmielewski, and Jordan Samuels-Thomas will be the referees, while Brandon Gawryletz and Travis Gawryletz will be the linesmen.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy