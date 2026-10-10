Game 5: Canadiens vs Red Wings – Battle Of The Bottom Of The Atlantic

Meanwhile, according to what we saw at the morning skate, Jakub Dobes will skip his turn for a second game in a row. The masked man has faced Detroit twice and holds a 1-1-0 record with a 1.52 GAA and a .948 SV against the Wings. As for Jacob Fowler, he has lost his only game against the Wings and has a 3.18 GAA and a .870 SV against them, but he played well against the Nashville Predators despite the loss. It was clearly good enough to earn him another start. The Canadiens will be without Samuel Montembeault for 10 to 14 days as the Bécancour native deals with a lower-body injury sustained in practice.