Game 8 – Canadiens vs. Sabres: St-Louis’ Choice

On Friday, Martin St-Louis didn't confirm who would be between the pipes Saturday night. In the last week, he seemed willing to go with the hot hand, but that doesn’t seem to be a foregone conclusion now. Since being recalled from the Laval Rocket following Samuel Montembeault’s injury, Fowler has been the better of the two healthy goalies. Given Dobes’ performance against the Capitals on Wednesday, it would make sense for the coach to go back to Fowler, unless, of course, he wants to show the Czech netminder that he still trusts him in an effort to help him build his confidence.