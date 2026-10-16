Canadiens Guhle Has Made A Big Difference

I did get to work on actually a lot of my puck skills, like while I was doing my rehab stuff, I basically had three or four rehab skates with our trainers and then I was with Big Cat [Adam Nicholas], I got to work on a lot of touches and a lot of puck skills, stuff that I wanted to work on this summer, that I really didn’t get a chance to so, maybe in a more condensed skating almost every day and in a more condense kind of timeline, trying to get back and working on stuff, that it would have been this summer, but I feel like I did work on some stuff while I was rehabbing too, which was nice.