2 Canadiens Facing Big Seasons In 2026-27

There is no question that the 2026-27 season is an incredibly important one for Kirby Dach. After avoiding arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Canadiens, the 25-year-old forward will be looking to have a much-needed bounce-back season for Montreal. If he can get his offense going again and stay healthy, it would be very good for a Canadiens club that is looking to be even better in 2026-27. However, if he ends up struggling again next season, it could very well mark the end of his time in Montreal.