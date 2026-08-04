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2 Canadiens Facing Big Seasons In 2026-27

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Michael DeRosa
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These Canadiens are gearing up for big seasons in 2026-27.

Now that it is August, the 2026-27 NHL season is slowly starting to get closer. In less than two months, NHL teams will be back on the ice for regular-season hockey. 

The Montreal Canadiens will be looking to build off their successful 2025-26 campaign during next season. The Habs also have some players who are facing very big seasons in 2025-26. Let's discuss two of them now. 

Kirby Dach

There is no question that the 2026-27 season is an incredibly important one for Kirby Dach. After avoiding arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Canadiens, the 25-year-old forward will be looking to have a much-needed bounce-back season for Montreal. If he can get his offense going again and stay healthy, it would be very good for a Canadiens club that is looking to be even better in 2026-27. However, if he ends up struggling again next season, it could very well mark the end of his time in Montreal. 

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Samuel Montembeault&nbsp;

Samuel Montembeault had a nightmare 2025-26 season and undoubtedly is heading into next season with a lot of pressure. Assuming the 29-year-old doesn't get traded by the Canadiens before the start of the season, he will be working hard to prove that last season was a fluke. When noting that he had a 31-24-7 record, a .901 save percentage, and a 2.82 goals-against average in 62 games just back in 2024-25, the possibility of him regaining his form a bit should not be ruled out. 

Kirby DachMontreal CanadiensSamuel Montembeault
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