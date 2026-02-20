2 Canadiens Who Must Bounce Back During Final Stretch

The Canadiens will be looking for these players to bounce back once they return to game action.
The Montreal Canadiens will be returning to game action on Feb. 26 against the New York Islanders.
When looking at the Canadiens' roster, it is clear that they will be hoping that a few of their players will bounce back during the final stretch of the 2025-26 season. Due to this, let's look at two specific Canadiens who need to end the year on a high note.
Samuel Montembeault
The 2025-26 season has been tough for Samuel Montembeault, as evidenced by his .875 save percentage and 3.34 goals-against average in 23 games. His struggles this season even led to him being assigned to the Laval Rocket on a conditioning loan back in December.
Since returning to the Canadiens' roster following his conditioning loan, Montembeault has had mixed results. In his last eight appearances, he has had an .889 save percentage or worse in four of them. However, in his most recent start, the 29-year-old stopped 36 out of 37 shots. Perhaps that could be a sign of what's to come from the 2015 third-round pick.
Joe Veleno
Joe Veleno will undoubtedly be looking to heat back up once the Canadiens return to action. The 2018 first-round pick has had a tough season with the Habs, as he has recorded two goals, four points, and a minus-8 rating in 49 games. He also has zero points in his last 10 games and just one point in his last 22 games.
With this, there is no question that Veleno is a player in need of a big bounce back for the Canadiens.