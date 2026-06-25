2 Trade Destinations For Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault

The Oilers have been connected to Montembeault this off-season. The Oilers need help between the pipes big time, and this will only be more of the case if Connor Ingram signs elsewhere in free agency. While Montembeault had his struggles this season, he could be a decent pickup for Edmonton if he bounces back next season. From 2022-23 to 2023-24, he had a .901 save percentage or better with the Habs.