2 Trade Destinations For Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault

Which teams could target Samuel Montembeault this summer?
Trades are starting to pick up in a major way with the NHL Entry Draft and start of free agency coming up. The Montreal Canadiens haven't made a move yet, but that undoubtedly has the potential to change.
One of the Canadiens' top trade candidates to watch is goalie Samuel Montembeault. It is no secret that the Habs need to move him, as he has dropped to their third-string goalie and has a $3.15 million cap hit.
Because of this, let's look at two potential landing spots for Montembeault.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have been connected to Montembeault this off-season. The Oilers need help between the pipes big time, and this will only be more of the case if Connor Ingram signs elsewhere in free agency. While Montembeault had his struggles this season, he could be a decent pickup for Edmonton if he bounces back next season. From 2022-23 to 2023-24, he had a .901 save percentage or better with the Habs.
If the Panthers are unable to re-sign Sergei Bobrovsky and/or Daniil Tarasov, Montembeault is a goalie that they could pivot to. This is especially so if they miss out on top trade targets like Connor Hellebuyck and Jordan Binnington. Montembeault is a goalie the Panthers know well, too, as he played his first two seasons there.