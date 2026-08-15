3 Canadiens On The Hot Seat This Season

The 2026-27 season is starting to get closer. Soon, the Montreal Canadiens will be back on the ice and looking to build off their very successful 2025-26 campaign.
While optimism is certainly high with the Canadiens right now, it is clear that they have some players who are under pressure this upcoming season.
Due to this, let's take a look at three Canadiens who are on the hot seat for the 2026-27 season.
Kirby Dach
After signing a one-year deal with the Canadiens and avoiding arbitration, Kirby Dach is entering an incredibly important season. The pressure is on for the 25-year-old forward, as he needs to both stay healthy and bounce back if he is going to have a future in Montreal.
Dach was limited to only 37 regular-season games last season for the Canadiens, where he posted eight goals and 15 points. He also had four goals and an assist in 19 playoff games for Montreal. The pending UFA forward will now be looking to have a better season in a crucial contract year.
Arber Xhekaj
Assuming Arber Xhekaj re-signs with the Canadiens and does not get traded, there is no question that this will be a very important year for the big defenseman.
The 25-year-old defenseman will be looking to earn more consistent playing time with the Canadiens next season if he stays put. If he continues to go in and out of the lineup, it will only create more questions about his future in Montreal. With that, it is a huge year for the 6-foot-4 defenseman.
Samuel Montembeault
The Canadiens have not been able to find Samuel Montembeault a new home this summer. If that remains the case once the season is here, it is clear that it is going to be a very important campaign for the pending UFA goalie.
Montembeault's goal heading into the 2026-27 season is to prove that this past campaign was simply a fluke. He will be looking to show the Canadiens and the rest of the league that he can still be an impactful NHL goalie. If he does, it could lead to him getting a good amount of interest in free agency next year.