3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded By The Draft

Which Canadiens have the potential to be on the move?
Trades around the NHL may be picking up right now, but the Montreal Canadiens have been quiet so far. While this is the case, the possibility of the Habs making a trade before or at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft is certainly there.
The Canadiens are entering the summer with some roster needs to address, with a top-six center and right-shot defenseman being their most notable. This could lead to the Canadiens looking to free up some cap space.
Because of this, let's take a look at three Canadiens who could be traded before or at the draft.
Brendan Gallagher
Brendan Gallagher is an obvious trade candidate for the Canadiens. Gallagher was honest following the Canadiens' playoff run that his time with the Habs was coming to a close. The Canadiens have been looking to find him a new home, and ridding of his $6.5 million cap hit would offer Montreal a good chunk of money to make an upgrade elsewhere.
It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Canadiens traded Samuel Montembeault this off-season. He dropped to the No. 3 spot on the Canadiens' goalie depth chart and simply is no longer a fit on their roster because of it. With this year's free agent market being weak, there could be some teams out there willing to take a chance on Montembeault because of his past success. His $3.15 million cap hit would also be good for the Canadiens to move on from.
Kirby Dach
Kirby Dach is another Canadiens player who should be watched leading up to the draft. If the Canadiens do not view the pending restricted free agent as a part of their plans, it would make sense for them to try to move him elsewhere. The former third-overall pick could interest some teams looking for help down the middle.