3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded By The Draft

It would not be surprising in the slightest if the Canadiens traded Samuel Montembeault this off-season. He dropped to the No. 3 spot on the Canadiens' goalie depth chart and simply is no longer a fit on their roster because of it. With this year's free agent market being weak, there could be some teams out there willing to take a chance on Montembeault because of his past success. His $3.15 million cap hit would also be good for the Canadiens to move on from.