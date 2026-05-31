4 Canadiens Who Likely Won't Be Back In Montreal Next Season

Sammy Blais is another depth forward who could not be back next season. The 29-year-old forward spent the majority of this season with the Laval Rocket after being reclaimed by the Canadiens off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The pending UFA had two goals, five points, and 50 hits in 13 games for Montreal this season. Overall, he was decent when called upon, but it would be understandable if he looked to sign elsewhere for the chance of more consistent NHL time.