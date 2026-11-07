A Big Weekend For Former Canadiens Goaltender

The netminder spent his whole 15-year NHL career with the Canadiens and became the winningest goaltender in team history. In 712 NHL game in put together a 361-261-79 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In 10 of those 15 years, he led the Canadiens to the playoffs and posted a 43-45 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 SV. He made it once to the Stanley Cup Final back in 2021 when both he and captain Shea Weber were playing through significant injuries and ended up losing 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.