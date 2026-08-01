Big News For Noah Dobson

There's yet another new dad on the Montreal Canadiens!
After Samuel Montembeault became a dad less than two weeks ago, it looks like Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson can now also be called a new dad. Dobson’s wife, Alexa, added a story to her Instagram account featuring her brother walking through a hospital corridor with a big, congratulatory “It’s a girl! pink bouquet. Given the fact that Dobson had confirmed at the end of the season that his wife was due in July, it looks like baby Veronika Dobson has finally arrived.
This is the couple’s first kid and marks a second very busy offseason for them. In the Summer of 2025, the blueliner was traded to the Habs just days before they were due to get married, and they were also in the process of having a big house built in Dobson’s native Prince Edward Island. This past season, the couple also adopted a new puppy, little Maxine, who has become the star of Mrs. Dobson’s Instagram account.
The timing for the arrival of the little bundle of joy is perfect; with just under two months left before the start of the season, the Dobsons will have time to settle into parenthood, and hopefully, by the time training camp rolls around, baby Veronika will have settled nicely into a routine that will allow her parents to have restful, uninterrupted nights of sleep.
In his first season with the Canadiens, the rearguard has put up 47 points in 80 games, a very respectable output considering his power play time on ice was slashed in half compared to what he had when he played with the New York Islanders. Since Lane Hutson is the quarterback of the first power-play unit, Dobson found himself quarterbacking the second unit, which didn’t have much ice time.
It’s also worth mentioning that it was a season of adaptation for Dobson: a new town, a new team, a new system under a new coach. Chances are his second year in Montreal will be even better now that all those changes are in the books. Our warmest congratulations to the new parents!