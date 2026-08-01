Big News For Noah Dobson

This is the couple’s first kid and marks a second very busy offseason for them. In the Summer of 2025, the blueliner was traded to the Habs just days before they were due to get married, and they were also in the process of having a big house built in Dobson’s native Prince Edward Island. This past season, the couple also adopted a new puppy, little Maxine, who has become the star of Mrs. Dobson’s Instagram account.