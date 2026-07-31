Biggest On-Ice Villain In Canadiens History

What made the hit even worse for Canadiens fans, however, was the fact that the Bruins captain wasn’t even given a suspension for the play. Then senior vice-president of hockey operations for the NHL at the time Mike Murphy said in a statement that: "After a thorough review of the video, I can find no basis to impose supplemental discipline. This hit resulted from a play that evolved and then happened very quickly — with both players skating in the same direction and with Chara attempting to angle his opponent into the boards. I could not find any evidence to suggest that, beyond this being a correct call for interference, Chara targeted the head of his opponent, left his feet or delivered the check in any other manner that could be deemed to be dangerous."