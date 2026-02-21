Canadiens: 2 Potential Trade Targets From Blues

Recently, we here at The Hockey News Montreal Canadiens took a look at a few trade targets from the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers.
Now, in this latest edition of the series, we will focus on potential targets from the St. Louis Blues.
Robert Thomas is the best center on the trade market right now and would undoubtedly be a big-time pickup for the Canadiens. It is no secret that the Canadiens need another star center in their top six, and he would give them just that if acquired.
At 26 years old, Thomas would be a perfect fit for a Canadiens club that is on the rise. He would also be more than a rental, as he has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season. That certainly adds to his appeal, as he would be a long-term part of the Habs' core if acquired.
Yet, with Thomas being a first-line center on the right side of 30 and having multiple years left on his deal, the Blues would expect a major offer for them to even consider moving him. Thomas also has a full no-trade clause and would need to accept a deal to the Canadiens. Thus, there are some obstacles in a potential Thomas trade, but the fit looks great on paper.
The Canadiens were connected to Jordan Kyrou during this past off-season, and it would be understandable if they pursued him leading up to the deadline. The Canadiens could use another impactful forward in their top six, and Kyrou is certainly that when playing at his best.
Kyrou has had a bit of a down year by his standards for St. Louis, as he has recorded 13 goals and 32 points in 47 games. However, he is a prime candidate to bounce back, as he scored at 31 goals in each of his three previous seasons and hit the 70-point mark in three out of his last four campaigns.
Like Thomas, Kyrou has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season, so he would be a long-term investment for the Canadiens. The Canadiens would, of course, need to move money the other way to be able to afford Kyrou or Thomas. Kyrou also has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to approve a move, just like Thomas.