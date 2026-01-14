Canadiens: About The Texier Signing

Given the recent results, this extension appears to be a great move by GM Kent Hughes. Texier has demonstrated strong offensive instincts and can play the kind of game Martin St-Louis prefers his players to play. He can read the game the right way, which is why he was given an audition on the top line after Zachary Bolduc failed to produce results in the nine games he spent alongside Suzuki and Caufield. With Juraj Slafkovsky producing strong results alongside Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen, the fact that Texier was able to click with Suzuki and Caufield has finally given the Canadiens a real top six, taking some of the pressure off them.