Eight Canadiens Players Make The Athletic’s Best Players And Prospects Under 23

Hutson is the third player in the ranking, and he went from number 34 in September to number 14 in this edition, but he remains in Tier Four as a bubble NHL All-Star and top of the lineup player. While Pronman praises his offensive skills, he believes his defensive game holds him back in the rankings. Saying Hutson is small and will struggle for that reason is the easy way out. Anyone who has watched him play more than a game here and there can tell you that his defensive game has improved significantly. While the plus/minus is not the best stat around, the fact that he went from minus-two last season to plus-16 at this stage of his sophomore season should tell him something.