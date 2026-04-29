Canadiens: All Signs Point To A Big Infusion Of Experience

15 of his playoff games were played against the Bolts, and in those games, he put up nine points (five goals and four assists) while averaging 15:50 of ice time. Of course, he’s not likely to see that much action tonight, but he could still have a big impact on proceedings. The veteran has never been afraid to go to the front of the net in heavy traffic and create havoc. His presence could spell trouble for Andrei Vasilevskiy, even if it’s just by being a thorn in the side of the defensemen.