Canadiens: An Unlikely Man Of The Match

That news [Grillo’s diagnosis] five or six months ago, we didn’t know which way it would go. Things went well for him; he had all of his treatments, and he’ll be with us for the rest of the year. I think that was a good boost for the group today. This morning, the guys saw him and everything. He’s one of my best friends, and we have a tight-knit group. They were really happy to see him under these circumstances. He got through his battle, and he’s now back with us; that was a boost for sure. I’m happy he’s back, and things are heading the right way.