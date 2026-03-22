Canadiens Prospect Wins Big 10 Championship And Marches On

Down 3-2 in the second frame, the Wolverines went on to score five unanswered goals to win the game and the championship. Hage had a quiet night with a single assist on a Will Horcoff goal in the second frame. T.J. stole the show with a goal and a pair of assists in the win. The undrafted 24-year-old center is wrapping up his NCAA career, and teams could come knocking for him. He leads all Wolverines players in points this season with 53, two ahead of Hage and has scored four game-winning goals.