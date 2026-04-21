Canadiens And Anderson Earn Big Praise From Tkachuk

As for Anderson himself, there’s no doubt his cap hit is high for what he puts up in points during the regular season, but as Tkachuk says, he is a very impactful player in the playoffs. It's often been said that there are players who get you to the playoffs and there are those who get you through them. Both are important, but a winning team needs that kind of player, the kind that turns it up a notch in the postseason and becomes the team’s heart and soul. Last year, it was Anderson who guided the Canadiens into a robust battle with the Washington Capitals; it was he who took on Tom Wilson, throwing the mitts for a spirited tilt that the two men even took to the Capitals’ bench.