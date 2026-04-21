Canadiens Back To Work After Game 1 Win

While the Canadiens came out on top on Sunday, they did so by scoring three power-play goals; if you take special teams out of the equation, the score would have been 1-1 after 60 minutes. Of course, nobody will complain about a power play that strikes as often, but you cannot take for granted that you’ll get so many calls every night, especially not in the playoffs, when the referees do tend to put the whistle away.