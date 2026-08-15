Canadiens Appear Likely To Roll The Dice On Montembeault

I see it as a gamble, though. He may not be able to bounce back and improve his trade value. Of course, everyone would like him to bounce back; Montembeault is as nice a guy as you can find, but it may not work out that way, and if it doesn’t, it could hurt the team. The Habs are no longer focused on just developing players; they want results. Last season, the Canadiens were nervous when they were playing in front of Montembeault. They knew he wasn’t confident, and it affected their own confidence. The young Habs do not need that kind of distraction.