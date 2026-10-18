Canadiens Avoid Disaster And Skate Away With Two Points

I think our balance on the ice helps us gather the pucks and keep the attack going. We attack as a unit of five in the offensive zone, and if our defensemen have time, shooting lanes, and there are bodies around the net, it invites shots. It’s not as if we’re telling them to shoot more tonight, but they have to be ready before receiving the puck and know what their options are: A, B or C. Usually, A is to put it toward the net, and we were able to get people in there tonight and create shooting lanes for them. Our defensemen can get the puck to the net, but it starts with how we manage the puck deep and use our balance to retrieve those pucks and do it more than once in an offensive-zone sequence.