Canadiens: Avoiding Self-Sabotage

When the coach spoke to the media, he explained that when a player goes into the offensive zone and takes a shot on net when there’s no one around to get a rebound or make a play, he’s creating chaos. He feels his team needs to wear out the opposition, not give the puck away easily, force them to come back and defend, tire them out, and make it hard for them. St-Louis felt his team didn’t do that on Saturday, and in the end, it cost them.