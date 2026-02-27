Canadiens: Bell Centre Hostile To American Anthem

I just thought the joke was distasteful and unfortunate, and the way women are represented it’s a great teaching point to really shine light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats and not I have, or anybody has to sit in front of you and explain someone else’s behaviour, it’s not my responsibility. But what is, is shifting the focus and shifting the narrative of this amazing accomplishment that we all did together. Granted, the men’s and the women’s team did it together, and that is super special; it’s never been done in our program’s history, and it's something we’re extremely proud about, but these women are amazing, and whatever is going on should never outshine or minimize their work and our success on the world stage. This was THE best American women’s hockey team, the best American team we ever put together on the world stage when the lights have been the brightest ever, and so I think everybody felt that through the tournament. I want to celebrate, I want people to be remembered for that, the legacy of this team to be remembered, and I’m trying to really shift the narrative on and really focus on championing what we’ve done and accomplished the last two and a half weeks together.