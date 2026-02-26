Canadiens: The Anniversary Of A Big Trade

Four years later, Suzuki was named the 31st captain in Canadiens history, and three and a half years after that, he wore the Maple Leaf at the Milano-Cortina Olympics. Playing for Team Canada and filling in for Sidney Crosby after he was injured, he showed the world just how complete a player he is on the greatest stage of them all. Last season, after being snubbed for the 4 Nations Face-Off, he carried the Canadiens to the playoffs, and he’s now on pace for having the best season of his career. He’s become the driving force behind the Canadiens’ surge in the standings. No one has played a bigger part in the Habs entering the next stage of their rebuild, and it still feels like the best has yet to come for Suzuki.