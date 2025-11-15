Canadiens: Big Task Ahead

After a video session with his men yesterday, Martin St-Louis hopes his Montreal Canadiens have learned a few things and can get back on track when they take on the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre tonight. The Habs have lost their last two games and have been outscored 12-1 in the process. In fact, they’ve now given 12 unanswered goals, and something has to give.

With Alex Newhook out of action for the next four months, the Sainte-Flanelle called up Jared Davidson from the Laval Rocket yesterday, and the 23-year-old fifth-round pick at the 2022 draft will be making his NHL debut against Boston. His arrival will no doubt force the coach to make some adjustments, as it’s doubtful that he could slot in Newhook’s spot.

Canadiens’ St-Louis Says He Did His Job Following Optional Skate On Friday

Montreal Canadiens Call Up Surging Prospect

Canadiens Provide Bad Newhook & Guhle Injury Updates

The Bruins have done surprisingly well this season so far, and just like the Canadiens, they’ve got 22 points to their name, although they’ve played two more games. Like the Habs as well, they find themselves with a pair of struggling goaltenders. In fact, since Jeremy Swayman signed his lucrative eight-year contract at the start of the last season, he’s not been the same goaltender, but he does seem to be on his way to recovery this year.

Boston’s starter has yet to be confirmed. Still, since Jonas Korpisalo played in Thursday night’s 5-3 defeat against the Ottawa Senators, it would be surprising if Swayman wasn’t back in net tonight. The American netminder has a good record against Montreal; he’s 9-1-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .901 SV. Although his Finnish backup has an even better one, he’s 8-2-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .916 SV.

As for the Canadiens, the coach has already confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will be in net after Jakub Dobes struggled in his last start against the Dallas Stars, allowing five goals on just 13 shots. The Becancour native has faced the Bruins 11 times in his career, posting a 3-6-1 record with a 3.84 GAA and a .880 SV%.

This tilt against a big rival might just be what Brendan Gallagher needs to break the ice this season. He has no goals in 17 games and only seven assists this season, but in 43 games against the Bruins, he has 30 points, leading the Habs with 13 goals. Nick Suzuki is the second most productive forward against Boston with 13 points in 18 games. Josh Anderson and Mike Matheson complete the top three with 12 points each.

As for the Bruins, their top scorer against the Habs is David Pastrnak, the Czech has a whopping 42 points in 32 games, including 20 goals. Charlie McAvoy is the visitors’ second-most-productive scorer against the Canadiens with 16 points in 23 games, while Pavel Zacha completes the top three with 14 points in 21 games.

Tonight’s game is the first of four meetings between the two sides this season, with the other three being scheduled in December, January and March. The visitors have won eight of the last 10 games between the rivals, but Montreal did win the previous meeting, at home last April. Meaning that, unlike the Stars and the Los Angeles Kings, the Bruins do not have a long winning streak at the Bell Centre.

It will be interesting to see how St-Louis decides to amend his lines. Newhook’s absence might give a better opportunity for Zachary Bolduc, who had a good start to the season but is struggling of late. The summer acquisition has got a great shot, but he needs someone to set it up, and that’s something Ivan Demidov could certainly do.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch the game on TVA Sports, City, Sportsnet East, NESN and NHLN. The Canadiens will practice on Sunday morning before flying to Columbus for a Monday evening game against the Blue Jackets for a one-game road trip.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.