Canadiens Blueliner Xhekaj Played A Good Prudent Game

Of course, when Guhle is healthy, he’ll get back in the lineup and that means that one of Struble or Xhekaj will have to come out. It’s still early, but one game in, Xhekaj has the upper hand. If he can make himself useful enough on the penalty kill, that could be a deciding factor. Of course, there’s also the matter of Adam Engstrom. St-Louis said he was kept with the big club because he’s ready for the NHL. That’s just one more body to get into the lineup. The team won’t want him to sit for too long and once Guhle return, it will be interesting to see if the team decides to keep eight defensemen on the roster. Right now, they’ve also got 14 forwards which has allowed Florian Xhekaj to remain with the big club, but when Oliver Kapenen is ready to reintegrate the lineup, that will be two forwards to sit. When Guhle’s back, the Habs won’t be able to keep 14 forwards and 8 defensemen. Someone will have to go down.