Canadiens Blueliner Xhekaj Played A Good Prudent Game

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj is in yet another contract year, and he started the season right.
It hasn’t always been easy for Arber Xhekaj to not only get into the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup but also to get some playing time once in it. In fact, in the last playoffs, after playing the seven games of the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he only saw five games of action against the Buffalo Sabres and none in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. Worse, in his last playoff game against Buffalo, he got only 1:52 of ice time, so it was hardly surprising that it took him some time to sign a new contract with the Habs. At 25, he needs to think about his future and establish himself as an NHL regular.
On Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he played on the third pairing with Jayden Struble and got 12:20 of ice time, including 1:29 on the penalty kill. He hadn’t seen that much action since the last regular-season game, when Noah Dobson was unavailable and Kaiden Guhle was being rested. As for the penalty kill, that was very out of the ordinary for him, and Derek Lalonde now being in charge of that aspect of the game may explain why he's getting that new opportunity.
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In his 16 shifts, the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound blueliner didn’t land a single hit. The occasion didn’t present itself, and he didn’t go on the ice seeking the big hits. Xhekaj kept things simple and made the low-risk play whenever he was on the ice. At one point, first-overall pick Gavin McKenna pressured him in his own end, but Xhekaj turned the other way and easily escaped the highly touted prospect.
In the second frame, Brandon Duhaime rocked him with a big hit behind the Canadiens’ net, and he ended up down on the ice. Once upon a time, he would have gotten up and tried to avenge the hit right away, but he didn’t. He got back up and got right back to the task at hand: defending. The Habs led 2-1 at that point, and there was no time for extracurriculars.
It wasn’t a spectacular game for Xhekaj and he didn’t even come close to dropping his gloves, there was one sequence during which Nick Suzuki was sent down to the ice after the play had been whistled and he looked frustrated, but Xhekaj was on the bench. The camera cut to hit, looking on intently and most probably noting the number of the guilty party, but with the Canadiens up by two goals at that point in the final frame, it wasn’t time to start anything up and he didn’t. The gritty blueliner has learned to pick his moments which can only help him stay in the lineup.
Of course, when Guhle is healthy, he’ll get back in the lineup and that means that one of Struble or Xhekaj will have to come out. It’s still early, but one game in, Xhekaj has the upper hand. If he can make himself useful enough on the penalty kill, that could be a deciding factor. Of course, there’s also the matter of Adam Engstrom. St-Louis said he was kept with the big club because he’s ready for the NHL. That’s just one more body to get into the lineup. The team won’t want him to sit for too long and once Guhle return, it will be interesting to see if the team decides to keep eight defensemen on the roster. Right now, they’ve also got 14 forwards which has allowed Florian Xhekaj to remain with the big club, but when Oliver Kapenen is ready to reintegrate the lineup, that will be two forwards to sit. When Guhle’s back, the Habs won’t be able to keep 14 forwards and 8 defensemen. Someone will have to go down.
For the sake of the older Xhekaj, Engstrom would be better. He’s still waiver-exempt, and it would make the blueline less busy. If that happens, it will mean Stuble and Xhekaj have won their three-way battle with the young Swede, at least for now. Up front, there’s no denying that the Canadiens could use some grit, especially when they take on teams who play a physical style of play, such as the Florida Panthers, who now have the Tkachuk brothers in their lineup, but the first duel between the two sides will only take place in early December.