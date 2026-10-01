Canadiens’ St-Louis Appears On New Podcast

Half the league plays zone, and the other half plays man-on-man. The man-on-man includes small variations depending on the system, but it’s clear that when the puck is at the top of the zone, it’s man-on-man; the five guys are doing one-on-one. If you’re on the puck, it’s one-on-one, but if you’re not on the puck, it can be one-and-a-half; you can have your guy and be ready to help someone if we get beaten or someone falls. When the pucks go toward the net, or they throw it in behind to try and gain some time because we did our job well up top, you have to go try to kill plays instead of staying in your man-on-man. […] Zone brings less confusion, but I think you’re exposed to spending a lot of time in your zone.