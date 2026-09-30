Canadiens: Anderson Must Be Signed To A New Contract, But It Can’t Be A Big One

As for Anderson, he put up 23 points in 72 games last year. The organization knows what he brings, and his ceiling is clear. He won’t be a massive offensive contributor, but he’ll contribute in other ways. At the end of June, the Anaheim Ducks gave tough guy AJ Greer, who put up 32 points and 113 penalty minutes, a four-year contract with a $4.25 cap hit; that’s a strong comparable for the rugged forward. Term-wise, four years may be a bit much for the 32-year-old; a two- or three-year contract would probably be the right fit. Given that every Hab has bought into the notion that they need to take less money for the good of the team, Anderson will likely do the same. A $4 million AAV would be ideal, given the salary cap is still rising, and it feels like that will soon be the average earned by bottom-six players.