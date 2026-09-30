Canadiens: Anderson Must Be Signed To A New Contract, But It Can’t Be A Big One

Montreal Canadiens winger Josh Anderson wants to stay in Montreal beyond this season and he's playing exactly like he needs to be to make that happen.
One thing was made abundantly clear in the Montreal Canadiens’ first game of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs: Josh Anderson plays an important role on the team. It wasn’t just that he scored the goal that let the Habs tie it up in the first frame; he was absolutely flying out there, determined to make an impact. If anyone doubted he deserved an alternate captaincy after Brendan Gallagher’s departure, those doubts should have been eased. On Monday night, he was a general leading his troops into battle.
Granted, one good game doesn’t make a season, but Anderson picked up right where he left off in the playoffs with gritty, physical play. The winger landed four hits, more than anyone else on the team. Watching him play, Jeff Gorton’s words from the third episode of the rebuild came back to me: “This is why we’ll never trade Andy.” The executive said that in a game against the Boston Bruins, when the big winger set the tone by dropping the gloves early against Tanner Jeannot. The Habs eventually won that December 23 game 6-2.
As things stand, the power forward is in the final year of a 7-year deal with a $5.5 million cap hit. When Marc Bergevin signed him to that deal, he hoped Anderson would be a 30-goal-per-year scorer; that didn’t happen. Early in his contract, and during the rebuild, there were rumblings that he should be moved; his name was in a lot of rumors, and he absolutely hated being asked about the possibility. He was clear about his intentions back in 2022:
We’re in a tough situation right now, but I think that we have the right people to make this thing work. I love it here in Montreal; I signed a long-term deal for a reason: to stay in Montreal and to win here. So, I’m obviously very excited about that, and like I said, I think we have the right people to make that happen.
Even though he never became the offensive producer the team hoped for, he became one of the few players on the roster to provide the all-important sandpaper. Who else would have dared to drop the gloves against Tom Wilson in the 2025 playoffs? It gave us one of the most memorable moments of that postseason, with the tussle ending up on the Washington Capitals' bench between two periods.
For all those reasons, Anderson needs to stay, but the Canadiens must find a way to fit him into his rightful place in the Habs’ salary structure. The salary cap may be going up, and the Canadiens are in an enviable position from that standpoint, but they have to stay there. Kent Hughes just signed Alex Newhook to a four-year contract extension with a $5.55 million cap hit. Last season, the Newfoundlander put up 25 points in 42 games, and if he stays healthy, he’ll be counted on for around 50 points.
As for Anderson, he put up 23 points in 72 games last year. The organization knows what he brings, and his ceiling is clear. He won’t be a massive offensive contributor, but he’ll contribute in other ways. At the end of June, the Anaheim Ducks gave tough guy AJ Greer, who put up 32 points and 113 penalty minutes, a four-year contract with a $4.25 cap hit; that’s a strong comparable for the rugged forward. Term-wise, four years may be a bit much for the 32-year-old; a two- or three-year contract would probably be the right fit. Given that every Hab has bought into the notion that they need to take less money for the good of the team, Anderson will likely do the same. A $4 million AAV would be ideal, given the salary cap is still rising, and it feels like that will soon be the average earned by bottom-six players.
Does he have to be signed right away? Probably not, but he’d likely want to put the uncertainty behind him and play hockey, though being made alternate captain permanently shows the organization is committed to him and values what he brings.