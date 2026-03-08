Canadiens: Bolduc Bounced Back Nicely

Then, on Saturday night, against the Los Angeles Kings, Bolduc used his speed to keep up with Lane Hutson on the zone entry, skated along the boards, and swung the puck around to Dach, who then fed it to Evans, who was at the blueline covering for Hutson and took a shot that beat Kuemper. That’s two goals in two games coming from the third line, and in 13:39 of ice time, Bolduc added another two hits to his season total. He’s second in that department on the team with 129, 15 behind team leader Arber Xhekaj.