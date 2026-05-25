Canadiens: Channelling The Crowd’s Euphoria To Bounce Forward

I think the biggest thing for me, not being on the ice but being on the bench with them: the fans have poured so much love and so much support. I feel like we want to do it for them so bad, that sometimes we’re just trying too hard, we look out of sorts a little bit. We’ve still had some good games at home, that haven’t resulted in wins…Does that add a “oh we really need to win this one, or we really need to win this one for them” I just think we need to take a deep breath, and just understand that they are behind us and they showed us a lot of love, we just got to try to play the game that’s in front of us, and not have it predetermined because you want it so bad.