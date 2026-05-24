Canadiens Lose To Hurricanes, Who Were The Better Team On The Night

Dobes also got an interference call for interfering with Mark Jankowski as he was going around the net, but the Canes had been pressuring the Habs, and that was just the goalie trying to land a hand. His play around the net in these playoffs has been highly useful for the Habs, but that was his fourth penalty of the postseason. The rookie netminder displayed nerves of steel when a stick got stuck in his skate, and he managed to calmly thread it out, without play being stopped, as if it was just business as usual.