Canadiens Lose To Hurricanes, Who Were The Better Team On The Night

The Montreal Canadiens lost Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they still managed to get a split on the road and steal home ice advantage.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens were hoping to emulate what the Vegas Golden Knights did on Friday night and take a 2-0 lead on the road. If the Canes appeared rusty in the first period of Game 1, it wasn’t the case in Game 2.
Rod Brind’Amour’s men got out of the gate in a hurry and displayed the full extent of their relentless brand of forecheck, which seemed to take the Canadiens by surprise a bit.
Fast And Furious First
The first frame was played at high speed; at times, it looked as if the Hurricanes had five Speedy Gonzaleses on the ice. After 20 minutes, Carolina had 14 hits to the Canadiens’ seven, despite having much of the puck possession. The Canes also dominated in the faceoff department, winning 64% of their draws and leading in shots 7-2. Still, the period ended on a 1-1 tie.
There were a couple of cautionary tales on the ice for Juraj Slafkovsky. Early on, he passed the puck right in front of Jakub Dobes’ net, and it was nearly intercepted. Then, in the dying seconds, he made yet another no-look back pass that led to a two-on-one odd-man rush. Luckily for the power forward, there was no damage done, but he must play a smarter game.
For all the Canes’ possession, though, they only manage to score once, and it was on a weak shot that deflected to get past Dobes. The kind of goal a goalie hates because it’s not going in at high speed, but there was nothing he could do. Josh Anderson tied up the score less than 10 minutes later on yet another great Phillip Danault play.
Being Disciplined
Referees do not tend to call a lot of penalties in the playoffs. Still, when they do call one, they tend to even things out at the first opportunity they get, which is exactly what happened in the first frame when Jayden Struble was given a roughing penalty for taking down Andrei Svechnikov after the whistle. The Canes player went down easy, but that’s to be expected in the playoffs.
Dobes also got an interference call for interfering with Mark Jankowski as he was going around the net, but the Canes had been pressuring the Habs, and that was just the goalie trying to land a hand. His play around the net in these playoffs has been highly useful for the Habs, but that was his fourth penalty of the postseason. The rookie netminder displayed nerves of steel when a stick got stuck in his skate, and he managed to calmly thread it out, without play being stopped, as if it was just business as usual.
Alexandre Texier took the worst penalty in the dying seconds of the middle frame. After Nick Suzuki missed a golden opportunity to score the equalizer, the Frenchman was given two minutes for slashing K’Andre Miller, but it could have been worse. The move was reminiscent of a Brad Marchand play on Alexei Emelin back in the day, not the kind of Marchand move you want to draw inspiration from.
Playing The Game That’s In Front Of You
The Canadiens did manage to tie the game at 2-2 before the end of the third frame once again through Anderson, but they didn’t last long in overtime. Montreal tried to keep up its momentum by attacking at the start of overtime, but they weren’t doing it the right way.
The fourth line, made up of Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, and Oliver Kapanen, had possession and was about to enter the offensive zone. Instead of putting the puck in deep, Kapanen rushed his play, which Jalen Chatfield intercepted. He sent the attack the other way, catching the Canadiens off guard as Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson were on their way to the bench to change. It was a two-on-two, but Dobson didn’t have the speed necessary to close down Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored his second of the game. It’s worth mentioning that his first goal was a fantastic individual effort on which he beat both Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson.
After the game, Martin St-Louis was asked about having his fourth line on the ice early in overtime. Why are you asking me that? To which the journalist replied that he was asking because it was early and the fourth line was on, St-Louis gave him a Shane Wright-worthy stare before saying, “Yeah, they were there.” It will be interesting to see if Kapanen’s mistake costs him his spot in the lineup. We’ve seen the coach stand by Dach when it was his mistake that cost the game.
While the result will be disappointing for the Canadiens, they can take solace from the fact that the Hurricanes brought their A-game in this second duel, and they weren’t blown away. Montreal still took them to overtime and is coming back to town with a 1-1 tie, having taken home-ice advantage away. Game 4 is set for Monday night at 8:00, and it promises to be an interesting evening at the Bell Centre.
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