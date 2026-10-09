Canadiens’ Coach Trying To Complete The Puzzle With Two Big Missing Pieces

While the pilot said they didn’t have passengers that night, he said little about the fourth line, made up of Florian Xhekaj, Jake Evans, and Kirby Dach. The younger Xhekaj saw only 6:24 of action, largely because he doesn’t play on special teams, while Dach was on the ice for 7:42, including 1:05 on the power play. On paper, Dach shouldn’t be a fourth liner, but night after night, his performance suggests he belongs there. Unfortunately, his presence makes that line’s identity hard to define. It feels like wherever St-Louis puts him, it’s like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole, even when it’s in a hole Dach would like to fit in.