Then, on their third power play of the first frame, the Canadiens finally found the back of the net on a man advantage. For once, they kept it simple: Hutson sent a shot toward the net; it wasn’t very hard, but it didn’t need to be, as Nick Suzuki tipped it expertly past Connor Hellebuyck. Montreal would do well to keep simplifying its special-teams play; more often than not, they look for the perfect play and pass the puck around endlessly. Even Cole Caufield looks gun-shy, which is saying something.