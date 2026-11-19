Montreal Canadiens
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Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 12:00 PM
The Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 thanks to an outstanding performance from Lane Hutson.
The Montreal Canadiens tried to avoid a third straight loss for the first time this season on Wednesday, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. After saying his men were flat in the last game, Martin St-Louis made changes to the lineup, lines, and pairings. Florian Xhekaj made way for Brett Berard, Juraj Slafkovsky dropped down to the second line, while Alexandre Texier moved up to the top unit, and Kirby Dach joined Zach Bolduc and Phillip Danault. On the backend, Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson formed a new pairing, just like Lane Hutson and Alexandre Carrier.
Keeping It Simple
Once again, the Canadiens' power play struggled early on, going 0 for 2. Worse still, the Habs even allowed off-man rushes while on the power play and got burned when Timo Meier scored on the breakaway just after coming out of the box. Not scoring on the man advantage is one thing, but allowing the other team to build momentum shorthanded is quite another.
Then, on their third power play of the first frame, the Canadiens finally found the back of the net on a man advantage. For once, they kept it simple: Hutson sent a shot toward the net; it wasn’t very hard, but it didn’t need to be, as Nick Suzuki tipped it expertly past Connor Hellebuyck. Montreal would do well to keep simplifying its special-teams play; more often than not, they look for the perfect play and pass the puck around endlessly. Even Cole Caufield looks gun-shy, which is saying something.
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In the second frame, Texier took Bolduc’s spot on the first power-play unit, but that was after he had left the game.
A Good First Impression
Berard may not have had much ice time, but he made an impact when he did. He was quick on the forecheck, attacked the net with energy and even drew a penalty in the first frame.
In fact, the fourth line, completed by Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck, had a positive impact on the game. The latter had two shots through 40 minutes, and in every game he’s dressed, he finds a way to leave his calling card. If the Canadiens do decide to move on from a few veterans this offseason, he will be a candidate for a full-time role.
In The Fast Lane
The Canadiens managed to win the game, largely thanks to Hutson. The Habs’ blueliner had three assists in a 3-2 win. His speed let Montreal score its first goal as he turned on the jets, beat Arseni Gritsyuk to the puck, and fed Newhook in the slot. Granted, it was a fantastic play by the Newfoundlander, but without Hutson, he wouldn’t have had the opportunity to make it.
We’ve covered the power-play goal already, and on the game-winning goal, he joined the attack as the Habs were changing, and it was the right move. New Jersey knows what the blueliner can do, and two players converged on him, leaving Kapanen open down low. Hutson has the peripheral vision, or a sixth sense, to know who’s free on the ice at all times, and the Finn soon had the puck to set up Evans for the winning goal.
In a game where St-Louis needed someone to step up, Hutson stood head and shoulders above everyone. He may not be the most vocal guy in the dressing room, but the way he plays on the ice and how determined he is to be the difference-maker speak volumes.
The Canadiens won’t have much time to revel in their win, as they take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, on Thursday night, but there’s no doubt this was a big win. The triumph means Montreal has kept pace with the Ottawa Senators, as both teams now have 30 points.
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