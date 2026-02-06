Canadiens’ Demidov Heading To Magic Kingdom

While Demidov also plays a big role for the Canadiens and leads the rookie scoring race, he faces an uphill battle for the Calder Trophy. With 25 games left on the Habs’ calendar, the youngster still has time to make up some ground, but it won’t be easy to overtake the young defenseman. When NHL action resumes, Canadiens and Islanders' fans will be treated to a first duel between the two young players as the Habs will take on the Isles on February 26 at the Bell Centre.