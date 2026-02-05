The Montreal Canadiens Care For Their Fans

The epitome of that class was Jean Beliveau, not only on the ice during his 20-season career, but also off it, as the captain who first established the Christmas visits to children's hospitals and as a fantastic ambassador for the team after he retired. There are countless examples of how devoted the longest tenured captain in the Canadiens’ history was to his role of ambassador once he hung up his skates, but they’ve not all been told, far from it. The one that follows was cut from the Crave series, The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens.